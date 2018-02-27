‘Neo Yokio’ Creator Teases Season Two

When Neo Yokio became available for streaming on Netflix in September 2017, it cause a rift in the anime community. Different that anything that was available at the time, it was one of Netflix’s first forays into exclusive anime distribution that painted the trajectory of that distribution in a poor light amongst certain anime fans.

Yet the series has garnered enough of a following to warrant talk of a second season, which its creator, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, recently teased in an interview.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a recent episode of his Beats 1 radio show “Time Crisis,” a listener had wrote in asking about a possible second season of the series. While Koenig teased that there would be more official news soon, he did offer a hint with “[a]ll I’ll say is ‘Neo”s not dead.”

Koenig is currently at work on his next album for Vampire Weekend, so if there is a second season of Neo Yokio than it will most likely come after his main endeavor has wrapped. There’s also a question of length, as the original season’s six episodes teased more of a future for the series but also highlighted some of the more awkward moments due to their stretched out nature. There’s also the matter of whether or not Jaden Smith, Production I.G. and Studio Deen would be involved with the series again.

For those unfamiliar with Neo Yokio, it was originally created by Ezra Koenig of the popular rock band Vampire Weekend. An American and Japanese co-effort, it was produced by notable anime studios Production I.G. and Studio Deen. The series is set in an alternate future of New York with “Neo Yokio,” where magicians once saved the city by demons in the 19th century and have earned their place among the top of society as “Magistocrats.” The series follows one of these, Kaz Kaan, and his mecha-butler Charles as he tries to balance his vapid and wealthy lifestyle with his job of hunting down demons.

Starring famous names like Jaden Smith, Jude Law, and Susan Sarandon, the series was originally slated for Fox’s late-night Animation Domination Hi-Def block before it was ultimately shifted over to Netflix in September 2017 when the block was canceled. The series has earned itself a rough reputation among anime fans for its poor writing, poor acting, and bland acting and setting, but still has a cult following of fans who can’t wait to see a possible second season.

via Pitchfork