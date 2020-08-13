Comic Artist Dave Rapoza Shares Stunning Evangelion Artwork

Neon Genesis Evangelion made a big resurgence following the classic television series' arrival onto Netflix last year, and while the upcoming feature length film of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 is delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, comic artist Dave Rapoza has given us a fresh new take on the character of Rei and her Eva Unit. Rapoza is clearly an anime fan, having already done fan art for the franchise, as well as a recent piece of art work that did an amazing job at rendering the villains of the Berserk series in the Godhand!

Dave Rapoza, for those who might not know, is a comic book artist that has done work for Marvel Comics with properties such as Venom and Spider-Man: Noir, as well as a number of original web comics that have highlighted the artist's amazing talents. Rapoza has also done amazing fan art for the likes of Masters of the Universe, Marvel properties, video games like Chrono Trigger, and other amazing pieces that can be found here. With his latest take on Rei from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Rapoza truly leaves his mark on the world that helped make the organization known as NERV a household name among anime fans.

Dave Rapoza released the new fan art for Neon Genesis Evangelion on his Official Twitter Account, showing off the character that was perhaps the biggest mystery of the main Eva pilots that appeared in the anime series that turned the mech genre on its ear and continues to be a legendary entry into the world of anime:

Rei Ayanami - Evangelion pic.twitter.com/cMhlGHZKy4 — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) August 11, 2020

some of my recent anime fanart pic.twitter.com/aWWNDtvsbh — Dave Rapoza (@DaveRapoza) August 12, 2020

The upcoming fourth and final film of the Rebuild of Evangelion series is looking to wrap up the re-imagining of the world of NERV and Shinji Ikari, putting a bow on the alternate reality that has re-told the story of the EVA units in a new form and fashion. Delayed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Eva fans will have to wait to see how this alternate take tells the final story of the different reality.

