New Neon Genesis Evangelion Trailer Goes Ham on Final Movie Spoilers

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is the final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion series that has given us three previous films that document a very different world of NERV than the one we saw in the original anime series that has become legendary in the anime community, and a new trailer released drops plenty of major spoilers for the movie. Though a North American release has yet to be revealed for this final Evangelion installment, this trailer is sure to give fans a much better idea of what will take place in the film itself.

Evangelion's final movie in the Rebuild series is already tearing up records in Japan since released into theaters recently, with its first-day box office profits on IMAX screens specifically was the most profitable. Though the movie isn't looking to come anywhere close to the insane records that we've seen broken by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train since its release late last year, Thrice Upon A Time is looking to come within swinging distance by giving fans the longest entry in the anime franchise so far. With the story diverting heavily from its source material in the original series, it's clear that this final movie will have plenty of surprises in store.

(Photo: Khara)

Neon Genesis Evangelion in the world of anime has no confirmed plans following the release of Thrice Upon A Time, though fans of the classic series will have the opportunity to, for the first time, own a physical copy of the original television series on Blu-Ray. Following the inclusion of the series on the streaming platform of Netflix, it's clear that the EVA pilots and the world of NERV have seen a resurgence when it comes to notoriety in the anime community at large.

As mentioned earlier, a North American theatrical release has yet to be confirmed, though with the popularity of the franchise and Demon Slayer hitting theaters in the West, we are certainly crossing our fingers that we'll be able to see Thrice Upon A Time hit the silver screen this year. With Neon Genesis Evangelion still holding a place in anime fans' hearts, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it return at some point in the future within the medium of anime.

What do you think of this new trailer for Thrice Upon A Time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of NERV.