Neon Genesis Evangelion Can Witness You Wedding in Japan Now

Neon Genesis Evangelion has managed to find a number of different ways to hit the mainstream populace following not only its original creation, but thanks in part to its recent resurgence thanks in part to being brought to the streaming service of Netflix. Now perhaps Evangelion, the headquarters of NERV, and the mentally disturbed individuals who pilot the Eva units will be able to be a part of your wedding ceremony with brand new registration forms that will hopefully cause your life to be much happier than the characters of this depressing anime.

Sora News 24 shared the official Japanese wedding registration forms that couples can use in the country, themed after the legendary anime franchise of Evangelion, putting quite the unique spring on the start of the two partners’ lives together that hopefully won’t be attacked by extraterrestrial threats in the forms of angels!

The wedding registration is but one of many other pop culture franchises that have received similar government documents for couples to pledge their loyalty to one another, with others including Super Mario, Pokemon, and Sailor Moon to name a few.

While an anime series for Neon Genesis Evangelion seems to be not in the cards any time soon, the final film of the tetralogy of films, Rebuild of Evangelion, will be premiering next summer 2020 in Japan for fans to see the conclusion of the retelling of the original series. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will definitely end far differently from its original source, with a number of new characters already being introduced as well as Shinji and his co-pilots finding themselves in a completely new scenario.

Neon Genesis Evangelion ended on a dire note in its original form, so we’ll certainly be keeping an eye to see how the Rebuild of Evangelion will take place.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

