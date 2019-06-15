Netflix Adds Adorable New Aggretsuko Profile Images

The second season of the red panda-starring anime Aggretsuko isn’t the only Aggretsuko-related thing Netflix has added to its streaming service. In addition to the new episodes, users can now also use various Aggretsuko profile images.

Somewhat surprisingly, the actual selection of profile images from Aggretsuko is rather broad. It’s not just Retsuko and her friends like Fenneko and Haida; there’s also characters like Director Ton, Gori, Washimi, Tsunoda, and more. You can check out a whole slew of them in the tweet below:

Netflix has finally added Aggretsuko Profile Pictures pic.twitter.com/OtGvj7PjrS — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) June 14, 2019

While there’s nothing exactly shocking included, the breadth of options alone is noteworthy. The only seemingly missing profile image would be one of Retsuko’s rage face.

Two seasons of Aggretsuko, as well as its Christmas special, are currently available to stream on Netflix. Retsuko, the show’s eponymous protagonist, is an unassuming 25-year-old red panda who works in an office, constantly dealing with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers,her rage builds until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke.

Here is how Sanrio describes the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”

