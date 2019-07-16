Netflix Adds New Anime Series Anohana, Angel Beats, and More

When it comes to Netflix, the streaming service is working to expand its anime catalog as far as it can go. For awhile, fans noticed the site had a lack of Aniplex titles to its name, but that is all changing nowadays. After all, a slew of big Aniplex titles were just added to Netflix, and they’ve got fans feeling real good.

Recently, Netflix updated its anime catalog in the U.S., and it added four new series. All of the additions come from Aniplex, and you can check them out below:

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Angel Beats!

God Eater

Granblue Fantasy: The Animation

All of the series added include both the Japanese and English dubs. A slew of subtitles are also offered for audiences, so they can enjoy the shows how they choose. In total, more than 40 anime episodes were added to Netflix, and these new series are just a few of the ones schedule to hit the site.

After all, Netflix is working on a slew of original anime series along with their licensed pick-ups. Not long ago, reports confirmed the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are executive producing an anime based on Magic: The Gathering. Zack Snyder, the original architect of the DC Extended Universe, is also working on an anime based on mythology. Other titles like LeSean Thomas’ Cannon Busters are set to hit Netflix before the year is out, so it seems anime will be guiding a major piece of the site’s direction for the next few years.

So, will you be checking out any of Netflix‘s latest anime titles? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!