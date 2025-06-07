Netflix to Stream Kodansha Best-Seller Anime Adaptation This Year

Play video

In a year filled with amazing battle series and action-packed thrillers, fans might also need to balance out their palette with a good romance story, and this summer’s premiere romance is as good as the genre can get. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is coming soon, and it seems the beautiful and heartwarming story is about to get an even better and more faithful adaptation than expected, and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account and website just revealed a new promotional video for the anime that confirms the series will start releasing on July 5, 2025. The trailer revealed that the opening theme song “Manazashi wa Hikari” (The Gaze is a Light) will be performed by Tatsuya Kitani (Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen) and the ending theme song “Hare no Hi ni” (On This Sunny Day) by UshioReira. The anime will be available worldwide on Netflix when it premieres in Japan.

2025’s Best Romance Is Finally Here

Brought to life by Cloverworks, a studio known for its gorgeous visuals on hits like Horimiya, My Dress-Up Darling, Wonder Egg Priority and many more. Miyuki Kuroki will serve as the director with Satoshi Yamaguchi as the assistant director. Kōhei Tokuoka is the character designer, Rino Yamazaki is in charge of the script and Moeki Harada will compose the music.

Chidori Public High School and Kikyo Private Academy Girls’ High School sit side by side but have very different reputations—Chidori is known for rough, lower-class boys, while Kikyo is a prestigious school for refined girls. The two schools have a deep-rooted rivalry. Rintarō Tsumugi, a Chidori student, meets Kaoruko Waguri at his family’s bakery and is surprised when she appreciates his kindness. After he protects her from some delinquents, he learns she’s a Kikyo student. Despite their backgrounds, the two grow closer, curious to understand each other’s worlds.

The short clip not only looks stunning but is an almost perfect replica of the manga panels and scenes depicted, and this is a very positive sign about what is to come. The manga is beloved and already popular, with upwards of 3 million copies in circulation. If the adaptation does end up being as good as the trailer makes it out to be, there is no doubt the popularity will skyrocket and put attention on this beautiful story that deserves more eyes on it.