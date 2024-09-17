Anime Locks In Its Next Big Romance With a Special Series Reveal

If there is one thing the anime fandom loves, it is a sweet romance. From Sailor Moon to Blue Spring Ride, you can find all sorts of romances in anime. The medium never shies away from the tender emotion, even if that means it will break some hearts. Of course, a recent rise in romance anime has the fandom on watch for the genre's next big hit. Now, a special series announcement has our hearts aflutter, and we have Rintaro Tsumugi to thank.

Yes, that is right. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity is getting an anime. The team at CloverWorks has confirmed it is adapting the romantic comedy, and anime fans are already calling the series a strong contender.

As you can see above, a trailer for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity was released this week, and the footage is nothing short of dreamy. The clip begins with a shot of Rintaro at school, and the male lead is seen daydreaming. It doesn't take long before Kaoruko Waguri appears, and the high schoolers explore their friendship despite living in different worlds from one another.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity Will Be a Must-Watch

Released in October 2021, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity has been a solid success for Kodansha since launch. Creator Saka Mikami has been praised for their gentle exploration of young love. From the manga's soft color palette and its unexpected humor, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity has been a joy for readers. So naturally, the expectations for its anime adaptation are high.

Luckily, the anime has quite the team backing it. We know CloverWorks will bring The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity to life in 2025. The studio has a long list of hits under its belt ranging from The Promised Neverland to Darling in the Franxx and Spy x Family. However, what's more important is the company's track record with romantic comedies. CloverWorks has overseen several of the genre's biggest hits in recent years like My Dress-Up Darling and Horimiya. Both of those high school romances have become award-winning titles under CloverWorks, so this new adaptation is in good hands.

The Overdue Rise of Romance Anime

For years, it feels like the only anime titles that got attention outside of Japan were action-focused series, but that truth has shifted in recent years. As anime continues its massive growth globally, more eyes are on the medium, and that means a diversification in top-performing series. Sure, series like One Piece are going to do well thanks to their action, but we are seeing similar returns with romance now. Shows like Kimi ni Todoke are generating major attention with their comebacks, and all of this attention is long overdue.

For years, romance anime has been underserved on a global level, but streaming services like Crunchyroll want to cater to those fans. From classics like Ouran High School Host Club to new successes like My Happy Marriage, the romance genre is eating well nowadays. And soon, CloverWorks will make the scene that much more competitive with The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity.

What do you make of this latest anime teaser? Will this show be the next big romance in anime?