Gachiakuta Unleashes New Trailer, Major Plans for Summer Release

Play video

Studio BONES has had its hands busy with My Hero Academia and the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, as the story of UA Academy hurdles toward its conclusion. Despite the Class 1-A workload, the production house has another major project on the way in the form of Gachiakuta’s anime adaptation. Set to arrive on Crunchyroll next month, the anime series has a brand new trailer that highlights this dark world wherein one lone boy has been jettisoned to a world of trash. First arriving in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2022, this new BONES production might do the trick in making Gachiakuta a major shonen player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this year’s Anime Expo, BONES will premiere the first two episodes of the series following Rudo, his quest to clear his name, and his well-deserved revenge. The panel will also feature creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou alongside producer Naoki Amano. Crunchyroll has also unveiled the opening and ending themes for the upcoming anime adaptation, describing them as such,

“Opening Theme: “HUGs” by Paledusk – The globally rising four-piece band infuses their hardcore sound with the emotional resonance of Gachiakuta’s world.

Ending Theme: ” TOMOSHIBI“ by DUSTCELL – Known for their dark, evocative compositions, the duo brings a deeply personal touch that mirrors Rudo’s journey.”

Crunchyroll is also planning a “world tour” for Gachiakuta which will take place in the following locales,

United States: Anime Expo (Los Angeles) – July 4 at 10:00am PDT

Anime Expo (Los Angeles) – July 4 at 10:00am PDT France: Japan Expo (Paris) – July 4 at 11:45am CEST

Japan Expo (Paris) – July 4 at 11:45am CEST Brazil: Anime Friends (São Paulo) – TBD

Anime Friends (São Paulo) – TBD Germany: Astor Film Lounge (Berlin) – July 5 at 6:00pm CEST

Astor Film Lounge (Berlin) – July 5 at 6:00pm CEST Mexico: Antara Shopping Mall (Mexico City) – July 4 at TBD

Antara Shopping Mall (Mexico City) – July 4 at TBD India: PVR Icon (Mumbai) – July 4 at TBD

PVR Icon (Mumbai) – July 4 at TBD Italy: The Space Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica (Rome) – July 4 at 6:30pm CEST

New Additions to Gachiakuta’s Cast

To sweeten the pot of these new announcement, Gachiakuta has unveiled two new cast members joining the anime. The first is Regto (voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa) who is described as “The man who raised Rudo after he lost his parents. He gave Rudo a pair of gloves.” Next is Jabber (voiced by Yuuki Shin) who is described as “One of the “Raiders,” a group of ground bandits. He fights using rings containing a powerful neurotoxin.”

If this is your first time hearing about Gachiakuta, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the series, “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

Gachiakuta is set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning on July 6th, so in around one month’s time, prepare to enter a new, garbage-filled landscape where surviving is no easy ordeal.