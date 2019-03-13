Netflix Announces Greek Mythology Anime ‘Gods and Heroes’

If you are ready to expand your knowledge of Greek mythology, then Netflix is here to make studying a bit more fun. The company has confirmed it is working on a title set in the world of classic mythology, and it will be an original anime for Netflix.

According to a recent release, Netflix is working on a series titled God & Heroes. The anime is set in the world where Greek Mythology is a part of daily life, and a short description has been released for the show already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The series tells the story of a young man who, cast aside by his people, learns that he is the illegitimate son of Zeus. He alone can save both Heaven and Earth but to do so he must survive the vengeful wrath of a goddess who wants him dead and the monstrous forces of evil she aligns against him,” the blurb reads.

Attention all mortals! Witness the creation of the all-new anime series Gods & Heroes, set in the world of Greek mythology with animation from @powerhouseanim of @Castlevania fame. pic.twitter.com/covHzDz9Zo — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 12, 2019

A slew of actors have been cast in God & Heroes already, and the roster taps talent from shows like Agents of SHIELD, Silicon Valley, Luke Cage, and more. The show will be overseen by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides who act as creators, writers, and executive producers. When it comes to production, Powerhouse Animation will be in charge given their work on other Netflix titles like Castlevania.

“In God & Heroes we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology. We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of,” Vlas and Charley Parlapanides shared in the statement.

Continuing, the director of anime for Netflix said the site is excited to explore the exciting vision of God & Heroes.

“The traditions of global mythology and folklore are fertile ground for anime projects and we are excited to explore the epic settings and characters of Greek mythology in our new series, John Derderian said. “Charley and Vlas have an outstanding track record of telling gripping stories set in fantastical worlds and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision for the Gods of Mount Olympus to Netflix members around the world.”

So, will you be tuning into this series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!