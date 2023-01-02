Netflix Is Finally Streaming One of Anime's Best Rom-Coms

It seems the stars have aligned at Netflix, anime fans. The platform is kicking off the new year right with one of its biggest gets. After all, the service just licensed one of anime's best rom-com to date, and Kimi ni Todoke is just the right series for fans new and old to binge this January.

Yes, that is right. Karuho Shiina's coming-of-age romance is now streaming on Netflix. Both seasons of Kimi ni Todoke can be checked out right now if you'd like stateside. And if you have not binged the cute series by now, we can only wholeheartedly recommend you do so ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the anime, the series was adapted by Production I.G. starting in 2009. The show went on through March 2011, and it brought the world's eye to Shiina's manga. With a slew of hit novels in tow, Kimi ni Todoke has gone on to inspire a live-action drama that Netflix will debut later this year.

If you are not familiar with the series, you can get all the info you need on it below. The official synopsis of Kimi ni Todoke reads, "With her jet-black hair, sinister smile and silent demeanor, Sawako "Sadako" Kuronuma always had trouble fitting in. But her whole life changes when she befriends the most popular boy in class, Shota Kazehaya. Can love trump her cursed life?"

