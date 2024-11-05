Netflix Is Now Streaming Anime’s Biggest Crossover Ever

Netflix has now locked down the rights to one of the biggest anime crossovers ever with the One Piece, Dragon Ball and Toriko special episode. Anime crossovers are a pretty big deal as while they happen quite a lot through promotional materials and other fun outings, it’s actually quite rare when it gets to full animation. That’s especially true for Shueisha’s various projects as they have really only fully combined their Shonen Jump franchises a few times through anime. But thankfully when they do fully crossover, it leads to a pretty good watching experience that fans on Netflix can now revisit whenever they want or watch for the very first time.

Netflix has been offering a ton of One Piece episodes on their streaming service, and even are offering the latest Egghead Arc as well. But now they’ve locked down the license to the legendary Episode 590 of the anime series, which is a full crossover adventure featuring Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball, and Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro’s Toriko. It’s one of One Piece‘s biggest episodes that’s tough to watch because of the licensing, but now fans can check it out on Netflix with English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🔥The team up we've all been waiting for is here!

Episode #590 of #OnePiece, featuring Luffy, Goku, and Toriko is now available on @Netflix in North America and LATAM, streaming in English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs for the first time – be sure to catch the adventure! pic.twitter.com/YsedLY3XYS — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 4, 2024

What Is the One Piece and Dragon Ball Crossover?

Toriko’s nowhere near as popular as Shueisha thought it was going to be back then (and the creator behind the series was arrested for sex crimes in 2002), but this crossover is still a rather big event for One Piece and Dragon Ball fans. Serving as Episode 590 of One Piece overall, this special titled “History’s Strongest Collaboration vs. Glutton of the Sea” brings the three series together for a big competition to win the worst’s best tasting meat. It’s not long before the three main protagonists test their might against one another.

Like many crossovers, fans don’t really get a full resolution to who is the strongest fighter out of Luffy, Goku, and Toriko as a monster soon shows up that they need to unite together in order to take it down completely. But while it’s a rather small outing in retrospect when looking at the entire One Piece anime run as a whole, it’s still a legendary crossover. Goku and Luffy crossed paths, and now fans can check out how the two act when in an adventure together with the episode now available for streaming on Netflix.

Toei Animation

Where to Watch One Piece and Dragon Ball

If you’re looking for more One Piece and Dragon Ball, you can also check it out with Netflix as well. One Piece: Egghead Arc is currently in the midst of a several month hiatus as the team behind the anime series prepares for what’s coming next in the arc. It will be returning for new episodes some time in April 2025, so fans still have plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened thus far before the series returns for those new episodes.

As for Dragon Ball, Netflix is currently offering the newest iteration of the long running franchise. Dragon Ball is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama’s original manga making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. It will be releasing new episodes of the series this Fall, and Netflix will be streaming the new episodes a little after they initially release in Japan. An English dub for the series is already in the works, but it has yet to be announced when the dubbed version of the anime will hit.