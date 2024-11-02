Fall’s Best Anime Shows Are Dominating Netflix Ratings

The Fall 2024 anime schedule is now a month into its run, and the new standout shows of the season have really been taking over Netflix. It’s been a strong year for anime over the year as a whole, and this Fall has already proven that it’s likely going to be a strong end to the year too. Some of the biggest shows of the year overall are now taking over conversations with each of their episodes, and it turns out that they have been taking over the Netflix charts with their first few episodes as well according to the data.

Netflix has nabbed the streaming rights to some of the biggest new shows of the Fall such as the newest Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball Daima, a brand new manga adaptation with Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan, and a reboot of the major classic with the full reboot of Rumiko Takahashi’s Ranma 1/2. And with Netflix’s revealing their ratings for the week of October 21-27th, it’s revealed that anime have taken three of the spots from the Top 10 Non-English TV shows with two of them holding their positions pretty strongly since their initial premieres.

Anime Is Taking Over Netflix’s Top 10

According to the data revealed for the week of October 21-27th, Dragon Ball Daima has already risen to the Number 2 spot in the Top 10 Non-English shows in its first week of being available to stream with the service with three million hours viewed across 3.2 million views. Dandadan follows closely right after in the Number 3 spot, and it has been holding that spot within the Top 10 for first three weeks of its release as well with 5.1 million hours viewed across 3.1 million views. It’s the same for Ranma 1/2 as the reboot is in the Number 6 spot with 2.1 million hours viewed on 1.4 million views recorded.

These aren’t the only new anime shows that Netflix has locked down for the Fall with Blue Box also being a hit, but these three are the only ones that have cracked the Top 10. It not only goes to show that anime is bigger than ever with Netflix as it continues to get licenses for these high interest shows, but that the interest is also there even amidst all of the other Non-English shows currently available for the service as well.

Why Are These Anime So Popular?

Dragon Ball Daima’s success is easy to attribute to the fact it’s the first new Dragon Ball anime project since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Although it starts a new story, the first episode spent some time going down memory lane and offered fans a refreshed on everything while looking great while doing it. It was the perfect start for the 40th anniversary celebration it wants to be, so it’s no surprise to find that the response has been huge to the new series as a result of that perfect start out the gate.

In Ranma 1/2′s case, it’s a reboot of a classic anime series and thus has interest from that classic audience built in while also getting the attention of new anime fans. For Dandadan, it’s the hot new item of the year. It’s the series that fans have been hyping up since the anime was announced to be in the works, and what’s been delivered by the creative team at Science Saru thus far has exceeded even those high expectations. It’s only set to get bigger from here on out, so make sure to browse Netflix if any of these new shows interest you.