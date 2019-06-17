Netflix Adds Back Anime Like Sword Art Online, More

Netflix knows anime is where it’s at for millions of fans. As the medium continues to bolster its popularity worldwide, Netflix has committed itself to exploring original series while pursuing fan-favorite titles. And a recent update has made Netflix’s U.S. catalog even better.

Recently, the fan-account Netflix Anime U.S. hit up fans with an important update. The site, which tracks the streaming service for anime alterations, let fans know a slew of favorites have returned to the site.

“Sword Art Online, Fate/Zero, Puella Magi Madoka Magica and Kill La Kill have all been added back to Netflix,” the page wrote.

Of course, fans were quick to check Netflix for proof, and the U.S. site has all of these series stocked and ready to stream. Now, fans can binge both seasons of Sword Art Online if they need a Netflix marathon, and that is just to start.

Of course, there are other places to watch these anime if Netflix doesn’t strike your fancy. Sword Art Online is currently streaming on Crunchyroll as is the rest of these titles. Other streaming services like Hulu have rights to screen these shows if you’re interested.

These additions are good ones for Netflix to house, but they are not the biggest to hit the streaming service stateside. In a matter of days, Netflix will finally bring Neon Genesis Evangelion to streaming in an exclusive deal. The iconic sci-fi mecha title will begin streaming on June 21 shortly after Netflix debuted its second season of Aggretsuko to the public.

