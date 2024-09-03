Netflix Is Now Streaming the Best Anime Movie of 2023

If you need something new to watch on Netflix, then you are in luck. September is here, and the start of the month has ushered in a slew of new titles to the streaming service. From film to television, some gems have made their way to Netflix, and anime fans will want to pay special attention. After all, one of the best anime movies of 2023 is now on Netflix, and Blue Giant will not disappoint.

As you can see here, Blue Giant is now on Netflix, so fans in the United States can watch the film on demand. The movie is one of several to join Netflix this September actually. 5 Centimeters Per Second is also on Netflix now, and the same goes for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom.

As for Blue Giant, the movie went live back in February 2023, and Studio NUT spared no expense with the film. The project, which Yuzuru Tachikawa directed, features writing by Number 8 and character designs by Yuichi Takashi. Following a brief stint in U.S. theaters, Blue Giant is now streaming across the United States, and fans owe it to themselves to check it out. Not only did Blue Giant went a Japan Academy Film Prize for its music under Hiromi Uehara, but it was nominated for Best Animated Film. From its pacing to its ambiance, Blue Giant is a stellar watch, and it has earned its title as one of the best releases of 2023.

What Is Blue Giant?

If you want to know more about Blue Giant before queuing its movie, no sweat. The series got its start back in 2016 as a manga under Shinichi Ishizuka. Published by Shogakukan, Blue Giant became a hit high school drama with fans in Japan as well as overseas. The manga is published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment for those wanting to pick up a copy. So for more info on Blue Giant, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Dai lived a normal high school life in Sendai: a city of hot summer days and rainy nights. Between basketball, part time jobs, and an uncertain future, something was missing. And that thing was music. With his days in senior year running out, Dai swears a heartfelt vow: "I'm gonna be the best jazz player in the world." But what do you need to be the best? Talent? Effort? A lucky break? Or maybe just a deep, pure love for music, and too much stubbornness to know when to quit."

Do you plan on checking out Blue Giant now that it is on Netflix? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.