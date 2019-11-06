Netflix’s Castlevania Trevor Belmont Statue is Awesome and Affordable

Diamond Select Toys has released a Trevor Belmont statue based on his appearance in the ridiculously fantastic Netflix Castlevania series. It stands at 9-inches tall, and features Trevor Belmont with a whip and a wooden stake. Apparently, he hasn’t acquired the Morning Star just yet.

The statue is available to order here for $44.99, which is actually pretty affordable as far as collectible statues go. Plus, it’s shipping now. And don’t forget that Funko Pops based on Trevor Belmont, Vlad Dracula Tepes, Adrian Tepes, Blue Fangs, and Sypha Belnades are also available – you can grab them here on Amazon. Just a little something to tide you over until Season 3.

If you’re not familiar with the animated Castlevania series, you can check out the show’s first and second seasons on Netflix now. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, and season three is on the way. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

