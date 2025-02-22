With This Anime’s Live-Action Movie a Hit, Netflix Is Adding This Dark 2021 Spinoff

Netflix has been a big part of the anime game for some time now, with the streaming service housing classic examples of the genre while creating original works of its own. This March, the platform is planning to add a spin-off series to an anime franchise that has recently garnered some serious success in an unexpected way. Recently returning to theaters with a live-action feature-length film, the battle that takes place inside all of our bodies is planning to bring its darker spin-off to Netflix. Even though the main franchise’s story might be finished for now, it is still finding ways to stay in the public eye.

Cells At Work recently saw its story arrive in Japanese theaters with a new live-action movie from Warner Bros. Japan, bringing the White and Red blood cells to the silver screen for the first time. While the original manga might have ended in 2021, the series created by Akane Shimizu has managed to find longevity in its spin-offs. Cells At Work: Code Black takes the chance to highlight a teenager’s story who doesn’t exactly treat his body like a temple. While not created by Shimizu, the story penned by Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya deals with issues like smoking, alcohol abuse, and STIs to name a few.

Cells At Work: Code Black Hits Netflix Soon

For those wanting to further explore the world of this unique anime franchise, Cells At Work: Code Black will arrive on Netflix on March 1st. The original series that started it all is currently available to stream on Netflix so if you want to play catch-up, you have a few days to do so. Alongside with Code Black’s upcoming Netflix arrival, the series is also available to stream on Crunchyroll with the spin-off having an official description that reads as such,

“A rookie Red Blood Cell has been bustling about, frantically making oxygen deliveries all around the body! But it turns out that his workplace is on the brink of going Code Black!! Drinking, smoking, stress, sleep deprivation… Struggling to survive a life not unlike the brutal corporate world, what must these overworked cells be thinking at the end of the day? This is a tale about the inside of your body…”

Cells At Work’s Future

Despite the live-action movie’s success in Japan, the film has yet to confirm when or if it will be making its way to North America. With Warner Bros Japan creating live-action adaptations for properties like Tokyo Revengers, Rurouni Kenshin, and Death Note, it’s clear the studio sees the benefits from diving headfirst into the anime world. One Piece is a perfect example of a live-action adaptation made in America, with Gundam looking to do the same in the future so if a Western take of Cells At Work arrives down the line, it would be in good company.

Want to see what other anime will arrive on Netflix in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the streaming anime wars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.