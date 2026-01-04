Netflix Confirms Packed Anime Schedule for January 2026

The Winter 2026 anime schedule is now in full gear, and Netflix is hyping up fans for their packed slate of new release for January 2026. Last year was one of the most monumental years for anime in quite some time, and 2026 is looking to keep up that hot streak with a jam packed schedule of new releases coming our way. Every streaming platform is going to have some great anime on offer, and that’s especially true for Netflix as they get fans ready for now only shows that are out now but ones coming soon too.

With January 2026 now in motion with a ton of new releases coming our way in the next few weeks, Netflix has dropped a special hype trailer showing off the new projects coming to the streaming service in the next few weeks. There are three major releases scheduled to hit Netflix in the coming weeks (one that will be exclusive to fans outside of the United States), and you can check out the hype teaser showing off new looks at them below as shared by Netflix.

New Anime Coming to Netflix in January 2026

As revealed by this new hype trailer, Netflix’s offerings for January include many other releases that are continuing into the new year like the newest season of Record of Ragnarok, the Whole Cake Island arc from One Piece‘s anime, and the recent addition of 100 Meters at the start of the year. But when it comes to the new additions for January, leading the pack is Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 on January 12th, but this will only be available in select regions of Asia as it will be exclusive to Crunchyroll for the rest of the world.

The other two major releases to keep an eye on are a brand new anime series titled Love Through a Prism, which is an original series from the same creator behind the popular romance manga, Boys Over Flowers, making its premiere on January 15th. Then there will be the debut of a brand new feature film, Cosmic Princess Kaguya!, making its premiere on January 22nd. Both are big new additions on top of the already strong back catalog that Netflix offers fans for other anime releases.

What’s New for Netflix in 2026?

Thankfully this strong start to 2026 is only really the first wave in what is shaping up to be a very promising year for new anime releases. Netflix has scheduled some major releases to keep an eye out for including the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run later this March. Franchises like Dorohedoro and Baki are coming back for new entries, and there’s just much more on the horizon in terms of brand new episodes and more that Netflix has yet to confirm as of this time.

Netflix has also made great strides when it comes to its new anime releases in the last few years as well. While it had used to hold back shows in order to release them in single binge batches weeks (and sometimes months) after the anime ran in Japan, that’s increasingly no longer the case as they are more regularly launched on a weekly basis like other streaming platforms. Let’s see if 2026 keeps that going.

