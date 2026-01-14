Classic Anime Series Returns After 15 Years

The anime world is not free from the popularity of series revivals, as there have been many adaptations that have made surprising returns. Inuyasha would continue decades following its premiere with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Trigun recently made a comeback with two new series focusing on Vash in Trigun: Stampede and Trigun: Stargaze, and Neon Genesis Evangelion brought four new stories to the silver screen. In a recent shocking turn of events, not only has one classic anime made a comeback to kick off 2026, but one of the biggest new anime studios has taken the chance to bring this card-slinging series back from the grave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cardfight!! Vanguard’s anime adaptation debuted on the screen in 2011, with the original manga from creator Akira Ito debuting the year prior. To help celebrate this fifteenth anniversary of the original series, none other than Studio MAPPA has helped forge a brand new video to highlight the franchise. MAPPA has been well-known for creating anime adaptations for the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, Hell’s Paradise, and many more. Originally, the Cardfight series was brought to life by TMS Entertainment, making for quite the change with this new video. Even following the original sixty-five episodes, Cardfight!! Vanguard would return in various ways, proving that the series has serious legs. You can check out the new video below.

Play video

The Cardfight Continues

TMS

Cardfight!! Vanguard has become a massive success since it first hit the stands in 2010, with its initial anime only being the opening salvo for the franchise. The anime franchise has released several different television series that have the card game as their central mechanism, taking a page from Yu-Gi-Oh! in switching casts and stories. While there are almost too many to list here, the franchise recently released the series Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ to keep the train moving. Much like Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, Cardfight!! has had its game become a real-world event as tournaments still take place to this day.

If you want to check out the original Cardfight!! Vanguard, we have good news for you as the entirety of the series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the card-slinging anime adaptation, “The main protagonist Aichi Sendou, is a timid and mundane third-year middle school boy. The thing that supported Aichi’s heart, was the “Blaster Blade” card that he received as a child. It’s an important rare card from “Vanguard”, a card game with the imaginary world of “Planet Cray” as its stage. From the day he reunited with the person who gave him that card “Toshiki Kai”, Aichi’s everyday life began to change.”

As for Studio MAPPA, the anime studio that created this new video, the production house has a big year ahead of it. Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season is in full swing, and Hell’s Paradise is returning for its long-awaited second season this month.

What do you think of Cardfight!! Vanguard making a comeback thanks to Studio MAPPA? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!