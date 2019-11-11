Netflix’s Death Note 2 Writer Shares Script Update

With as popular anime has become over the last few years, there has been a greater amount of interest for adapting them into live-action projects. These have definitely gotten better in terms of how they’re adapted, but one of the most divisive recent efforts was the live-action Death Note released on Netflix. While some fans of the original had issue with how the film translated the original series, response to the film was so positive that Netflix confirmed that they are producing a follow-up. But it’s been a bit since we’ve gotten any updates as to how it’s coming along.

But that changed recently as the script writer for Netflix’s Death Note 2, Greg Russo, took to Twitter to share the following update about how it’s shaping up thus far, “Have something very cool in the works for the franchise- can’t talk about it yet but it’s def [sic] alive and in good hands ;)”

Russo is a brand new addition to the team as the first film was written by the team of Charles and Vlas Parlapanides, and Jeremy Slater. There are currently no details as to the rest of the production, so it’s currently unclear whether or not director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel or whether or not any of the cast members are. So this is the first real update about the sequel ever since it was announced last year, and hopefully this means there will be more substantial updates in the future.

The first film ended in such a way that the sequel could potentially pick up from the cliffhanger, but at the same time, the sequel could very well branch off into an entirely new story. As fans know well about the series’ titular Death Note, any person could take a hold of the book and do whatever they want. There’s a lot of room to play around with a sequel should Russo decide to do so.

Originally created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. Though the film wasn’t too well received by fans, it’s not the only live-action adaptation as there were several produced in Japan along with a musical. The series is described as such:

“Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”