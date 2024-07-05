Beastars Creator Teases Anime’s Big Final Season

Anime Expo shined a new light on the grand finale for Legosi and his fellow anthropomorphic classmates, revealing that the next season of the anime would arrive this December on Netflix. While the mystery of the murderer stalking the halls of Legosi and Haru has been solved, that doesn’t mean all the anime’s problems have been solved for our heroes. Alongside the release window, Beastars also dropped a new poster, though that’s not all that the anime had to share. Creator Paru Itagaki had a special message for anime fans regarding the anime adaptation’s conclusion.

For those who might not know, manga artistry runs in the family when it comes to Paru’s. Beastars’ creator is the daughter of Keisuke Itagaki, the mangaka who helped forge the story that is Baki The Grappler. Both anime adaptations have become hits on Netflix though the idea of a crossover featuring the two seems unlikely. Still, Baki and his fellow fighters did recently fight against the brawlers of Kengan Ashura, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paru Itagaki Talks Beastars

Here’s the message that Paru Itagaki had to share with anime fans, while wearing a giant chicken mask, when it came to Beastars’ final season, “Hello everyone at Anime Expo. I’m Paru Itagaki, the creator of Beastars. The second season of the Beastars’ anime aired in 2021, and it turned out amazing. The character movements, the voice acting, everything was beyond my expectations. It was so good that even I sometimes what to rewatch it on Netflix. The final season is coming out this December and it’s going to dive deeper into the ocean and the adult world, and so much more. There are many scenes that mean a lot to me, and I’m super excited to see how they’ll come to life. With the release in December, I hope you all look forward to it as a special treat to end the year.”

https://x.com/NetflixAnime/status/1809059629587972589

If you haven’t heard of Beastars before this article, all the seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the anthropomorphic anime adaptation, “It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…”