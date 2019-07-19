Netflix Japan Offers Their Sympathy to Kyoto Animation

Anime fans and people from all walks of life are offering their condolences to Kyoto Animation Studio following the terrible arson attack that killed 33 and injured 36 earlier this week. Following the incident, a suspect was captured and placed into captivity by the Japanese authorities. The studio had reported that staff and the CEO had received threatening emails, which were also reported to the authorities. With an outpouring of support, Netflix Japan’s Anime division has offered their support for the studio during this terrible time.

Netflix Japan’s Anime Twitter Account posted this message, offering support for Kyoto Animation Studio and expressing just how appreciated the works of the company have been by their company and fans alike:

Videos by ComicBook.com

この度、京都で起きた悲劇で犠牲になられた方々のご冥福を心よりお祈り申し上げます。京都アニメーションが生み出した素晴らしい作品に、多くの感動を頂いております。１日でも早く被害にあわれた皆さまの穏やかな日々が戻ることを願っております。 — Netflix Japan Anime (@NetflixJP_Anime) July 19, 2019

The Tweet itself is translated as follows:

“We sincerely pray for the well-being of the victims of the tragedy that happened in Kyoto. We are impressed by the wonderful work created by Kyoto Animation. We hope that the peaceful days of all the victims will return as soon as possible.”

Netflix was originally created in 1997, moving from a DVD distribution service to, primarily, a streaming one. Adding thousands of movies and television shows to their catalogue, Netflix has spread across the world into numerous countries and Netflix Japan is one of the bigger outlets for the service in general. Supplying fans with a number of different anime series and movies, the streaming service is one of the biggest suppliers of both to audiences in both Japan and around the world.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo”, Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future. With a quote reported in an NHK article as “Kyoto Animation having an indelible impact on Japan’s Animation industry”, the studio must be respected for its contributions to the medium.

We here at Comicbook.com will keep you posted on any further reports following the arson attack. Our deepest thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.