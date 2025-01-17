Kakegurui’s Author Has a Bloody Thriller Series Coming Soon

Author Homura Kawamoto has a new manga lined up for Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine. Kawamoto is currently writing the ongoing Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler series, a dark manga story about a school of gamblers who try to one-up each other to rank higher in the school’s hierarchy. His new, upcoming series has a similarly dark premise with an added violent twist. The series is tentatively called Bouryoku Banzai; bouryoku is loosely translated as violence or mayhem, while banzai is some sort of cheer or celebration. The upcoming series has no official English translation or subtitle, leaving Bouryoku Banzai as the only name we have to refer to it as.

The new series expands on the one-shot Kawamoto wrote in 2024, Marriage of Murder and Lies. The one-shot was written by Kawamoto and art by Nadainishi. The manga is a twisted and violent romance series centering on a weak man being dragged into murdering people by an unknown beauty. The one-shot stars a male police officer who finds himself about to be murdered by a collective of criminals. At the last moment, a beautiful woman with long black hair appears before him. She violently murders his assailants, but before she can put her attention on him, the officer offers to help kill people together with her. From there, the woman brings the officer along with her on her murdering spree. The Bouryoku Banzai serialization will begin publishing in the Weekly Young Magazine issue 14/2025 on March 3rd.

The Background of Kakegurui’s Creator and Artist for Marriage of Murder and Lies Is Fascinating

Kawamoto created Kakegurui alongside illustrator Toru Naomura. The series became a huge hit, with anime fans gravitating towards its over-the-top and aggressive tone. The manga has 18 volumes currently in circulation, with one spin-off manga called Kakegurui Twin. Two anime adaptations for the series were released on Netflix, plus a live-action show and two live-action movies. While Kakegurui and Bouryoku Banzai have different artists, there are a lot of aesthetic similarities between the two series. Both manga feature a woman with absurdly long black hair as the mascot, and both stories focus on a male protagonist who’s strung along into the narrative by a female co-star.

Marriage of Murder and Lies‘ and Bouryoku Banzai‘s artist Nadainishi is more of an up-and-comer who was part of another popular manga series that prematurely ended because of tragic circumstances. Nadainishi previously worked on Satsudou, another violent manga series about a salaryman who has a talent for killing. Anime News Network reported that Satsudou was prematurely canceled because of the sudden passing of the author, Chicchi Yukinaga. Marriage of Murder and Lies was Nadainishi’s direct follow-up to Satsudou, with Bouryoku Banzai being the artist’s first ongoing work since their breakout work with Yukinaga.

H/T: Manga Mogura Re on X (formerly Twitter)