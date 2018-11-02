Netflix Reveals Trailer for New Original Anime ‘Hero Mask’

Netflix continues its strong push into anime licensing and distribution with a brand new anime series coming toward the end of the year. Titled Hero Mask, the series is gearing up to release worldwide on December 3.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, the studio behind series such as Naruto, Black Clover, and Tokyo Ghoul, fans can get their first look at the new series with its premiere trailer and main poster.

Hero Mask will run for 15 episodes and follows a detective who is trying to solve a string of grisly crimes all involving a mysterious mask. The series is officially described as such, “Now there’s a mysterious Mask before James Blood, and the man behind it is one that shouldn’t exist. What is the mystery surrounding this mask…? So begins an action-packed crime story set in a beautiful city!”

The Japanese voice cast for the series includes Yasuyuki Kase as James Blood, Yuko Kaida as Sarah Sinclair, Junpei Morita as Lennox Gallagher, Kentaro Takano as Edmond Chandler, Kouki Uchiyama as Harry Crieghton, Yuzuru Aoyama as Geffrey Connor, Takayuki Sugo as Steven Martland, Yutaka Nakano as Richard Burner, Haruka Shibuya as Monica Campbell, Tomoyuki Shimura as Fred Faraday, Yūichi Karasuma as Grimm, Yukiyo Fujii as Eve Palmer, and Tomoko Miyadera as Anna Winehouse.

Hiroyasu Aoki (No Game No Life, Hunter x Hunter 2011) will be directing and writing the series for Pierrot with Takahisa Katagiri (FLCL Progressive) designing the characters, Hisaki Kato composing the music for the series, and Yuki Sonoda and Takashi Nakamura serving as art directors.

Netflix has made major strides in 2018 to provide more anime to its fans across a wide variety of genres. It’s especially true of its original anime productions, which this year includes huge hits like Devilman Crybaby, Castlevania, and B: The Beginning. Hero Mask seems to continue this trend of strong releases as the first trailer for the series teases quite the intense experience. At the very least, characters seem to be properly caffeinated with its brief coffee drinking montage. With such a strong creative team and studio behind the series, Netflix could end its big anime year just as strong as it started.