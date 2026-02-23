Netflix’s One Piece Releases Special Recap Ahead of Season 2 (Watch)

One Piece is gearing up for its return to Netflix in a little under a month, and the live-action series has dropped the perfect way to get ready for the new season with a recap of everything that has gone down so far. Although live-action adaptations are usually the bane of anime and manga fans’ existences, the debut season for Netflix’s One Piece has been received very well. It’s been a big hit with fans of Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime franchise, and has been a perfect way for new fans to jump into it all.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix later this March, and the new season of the live-action series will be picking up right from where it all left off after the first season. That means now is the perfect time to catch up with everything in the meantime as there might not be a lot of hand holding to get fans back up to speed. But if you want a quick refresher, Netflix has dropped a special recap of One Piece‘s first season

When Does One Piece Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

This recap of the first season comes at the perfect time as One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be making its debut with Netflix on March 10th, and the live-action series will be returning for eight new episodes. With the first season adapting the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series, the second season is going to follow suit as it picks up right where the first season ended as Luffy and the Straw Hats will soon be making their way into the dangerous waters of the Grand Line.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be adapting the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. This means the series won’t be spending much time recapping previous events either, so the recap is also another great way to quickly catch up. But with all of the smaller nuances from the first season that aren’t seen in the recap, it might just be a better idea to just watch the full series to this point too.

Will There Be a One Piece Season 3 With Netflix?

With One Piece: Into the Grand Line making its debut with Netflix this March, thankfully a third season of the live-action series has already been confirmed. Not only that, but production on the third season has already begun in full as well. Series creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the third season will be wrapping up the events of the Alabasta saga, and that means fans will need to keep a close eye on how Season 2 sets up for the grand finale of this epic story.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be introducing some new characters that will be crucial for both Season 2 and Season 3, and many of them have been revealed thus far. These include Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefartari Cobra, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday, and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0. We’ll just have to see what they do in this new season.

