One Piece Is About to Bring Its Best Film to Netflix

Netflix has been expanding its anime library bit by bit over the years if you haven’t noticed. One Piece is one of the latest series to be tackled by the streaming service, and a slew of its specials can be streamed right now. And according to a new report, Netflix will add one of the anime’s best films soon.

According to a new update from Netflix, it is adding One Piece Film Z to its lineup in the United States. The movie will be made available to users starting April 15th, and it will be available in Japanese as well as English.

Now, if you are not familiar with One Piece Film Z, you should know the movie was released back in December 2012 and marks the anime’s 12th feature film. Creator Eiichiro Oda helped bring the movie to life, and it takes place in the New World under director Tatsuya Nagamine. One Piece Film Z is often lauded as the anime’s best movie to date thanks to its insane action sequences, so netizens won’t want to pass up this chance to binge the film come April.

Want to know more about One Piece Film Z? You can check out its official synopsis below:

“When the Straw Hats rescue a drowning man, they have no idea what manner of evil they just welcomed aboard! The mysterious stranger turns out to be the former marine, Admiral Zephyr: a madman with a deadly right arm called Battle Smasher. This grief-crazed harbinger of doom is hell-bent on destroying the New World – and all the pirates in it!”

What do you think about this upcoming addition? Will you be binging One Piece Film Z once it goes live on Netflix?