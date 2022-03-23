One Piece Adds New Special to Netflix

To get fans ready for the upcoming live-action adaptation, Netflix is bringing some of One Piece‘s most classic episodes to its streaming service, with fans currently able to experience the earliest adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. On top of these installments, the streaming service is also bringing some movies and specials from the world of the Grand Line to fans. Recently having added One Piece: Strong World to its library, Netflix has just released one of the biggest specials in the history created by Eiichiro Oda.

Over the years, One Piece has had a number of movies that have told both entirely new stories, such as Stampede and the upcoming One Piece: Red which will bring back Red-Haired Shanks but has also taken the opportunity to release special movies that attempt to summarize big storylines in a shorter time frame. The Alabasta Arc took place over the course of close to forty episodes of One Piece’s anime, beginning in episode 92. While an Arc this size might be jaw-dropping for some anime, One Piece currently has over one thousand anime episodes to its name at present, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon as the War for Wano continues.

Toei Animation’s Official Twitter Account shared the news that One Piece: Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates was currently streaming on Netflix, with the movie acting as the eighth of the series and summarizing the legendary Alabasta Arc of the Shonen series:

"I'm coming for you, Crocodile!"

The One Piece movie, EPISODE OF ALABASTA, IS NOW STREAMING on @netflix!!! 🏴‍☠️🐪🐊💥 pic.twitter.com/3NU7uqgxiv — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 22, 2022

The upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece is set to arrive with ten episodes, as Netflix has revealed several actors that will be assisting in bringing the Grand Line to life. The series is set to adapt the earliest storylines of the series, including the East Blue Saga, which will see Luffy first hitting the scene along with introducing some of the biggest members of the Straw Hat Pirates including the likes of Nami, Usopp, Zoro, and Sanji to name a few.

