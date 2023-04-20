Boys Over Flowers Just Earned Itself a Guinness World Record

If you love Boys Over Flowers, you better take some time out of your day to brush up on the series. After all, the hit romance just took home a big award. Yoko Kamio's best-selling manga just took home a Guinness World Record, and it is all thanks to the insane sales it has pulled in over the years.

The update went live today from Japan as Shueisha confirmed Boys Over Flowers is recognized as having the most published copies of a shojo manga written by a single author. This award was given shortly after data confirmed Boys Over Flowers has more than 59 million print copies in circulation. That data is from November 2022, but at this time, no update sales figures have been released for Kamio's manga.

If you are not familiar with Boys Over Flowers, you should know the romance was – and still is – a favorite with readers. The series hit mainstream audiences after Boys Over Flowers spawned its own anime and live-action film in Japan. In 2005, Kamio's series resurfaced big time with a Japanese drama, and then Boys Over Flowers became a global phenomenon after inspiring a Korean drama starring Lee Min-ho.

In fact, a number of adaptations have been done of Boys Over Flowers. The most recent comes from Thailand as F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers was released in December 2021. There are also several unofficial adaptations floating around. Countries like India, China, and Indonesia welcomed these TV adaptations. You can catch Korea's adaptation of Boys Over Flowers on Netflix, and as for its anime, it is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

As for Kamio now, the creator did carry on work after publishing Boys Over Flowers. The artist oversaw works like Cat Street and Crown of Thorns. In 2015, Kamio revived Boys Over Flowers with a season two manga, and the sequel wrapped in 2019.

Want to know more about Boys Over Flowers? You can read up about it below thanks to its official synopsis: "Born into a middle-class family and considered poor compared to her wealthy classmates, typical teenager Tsukushi Makino deals with life, love, and new classmates after she is accepted into the prestigious Eitoku academy."

