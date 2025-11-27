Crunchyroll Confirms Exciting News For Haikyu Fans As They Await The Upcoming Film

Haruichi Furudate’s acclaimed Weekly Shonen Jump manga Haikyu!! concluded its epic story in 2020, but the anime is still nowhere near adapting the entire story. A film titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle was released in February 2024, and Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was confirmed in March 2025 with a special teaser hyping the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. The release window and further details about the film still haven’t been announced, as fans desperately await updates from the animation studio. Before the official teaser was released this year, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was expected to be the anime’s finale since the studio announced the two final movies in 2022. However, fans’ dissatisfaction didn’t last long when the anime’s official website no longer listed the upcoming film as “final,” sparking hope about a Season 5 or another film after it’s released.

Unfortunately, that’s merely speculation at this point, as nothing can be certain as long as the studio doesn’t make any official statements. Additionally, while details on the anime film are scarce, fans have something new to look forward to as Crunchyroll shared an exciting update for fans. The information was shared by the official X handle of the streaming platform, confirming more dubbed episodes being added after a long wait. Bryson Baugus, the English voice behind Shoya Hinata, quoted the post by Crunchyroll and clarified that all dubbed episodes have been added.

Haikyu’s Upcoming Film Won’t Be Released For a While

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

At the very least, there’s a high possibility that the film’s release date won’t be announced this year. Now that the year is almost ending, the only major event Shonen fans are awaiting is Jump Festa 2026, which will be held on December 21st and 22nd. It was the perfect opportunity for the studio to unveil new updates regarding the film, but the official website of Jump Festa only confirms the attendance of the voice actors as well as a special stage talk. Additionally, the official X handle of the anime is promoting special merchandise of the series, but still hasn’t teased any updates or major announcements so far.

After winning against Nekoma High School, the Karasuno team moves on to the Quarterfinals in the Spring High National Tournament. They will face off against Kamomedai, a team that excels at serving, blocking, and mental fortitude, and all of those skills are better than any Karasuno has ever faced. Additionally, Kamomedai has its Little Giant, the team’s ace, Kōrai Hoshiumi, and the series has already built up his rivalry with Shoyo.

Shoyo’s raw talent, despite being the shortest on the team, didn’t go unnoticed by Kōrai, who declares him his rival since they both admire the Little Giant. Shortly after the National Tournament is over, the manga moves on to the Final Arc, following Hinata’s volleyball journey several years after he graduated from high school, which is highly praised among manga readers as one of the best conclusions in WSJ history.

