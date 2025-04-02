Netflix Is Getting This Legendary Anime’s New MAPPA Movie in April

Almost as if ushering in the shojo resurgence itself, Riyoko Ikeda’s seminal 1972 series The Rose of Versailles has made a return after fifty years, and with a movie by Studio MAPPA nonetheless which is finally coming to Netflix. Though the film was released in Japan on January 31st, 2025, and has received quite a positive local reception, the series has been quiet on the international and streaming release fronts. Fortunately for shojo aficionados, the wait is finally over as Netflix is finally bringing The Rose of Versailles to fans everywhere.

A post on X by Netflix Anime has confirmed that The Rose of Versailles film by MAPPA will be streaming exclusively on Netflix on April 30th, 2025. To commemorate the occasion, Netflix has also shared an English-subbed version of the trailer along with an official English poster and stills from the movie featuring Marie Antoinette, Oscar, Fersen, and André, all of which have been shared to Netflix’s dedicated anime handle on X.

Witness a tale of romance and fate that has enchanted audiences for over 50 years.



MAPPA’s The Rose of Versailles is Coming to Netflix in April

First announced in 2022 as part of the series’ 50th anniversary celebrations, The Rose of Versailles has been a long time in production, with MAPPA being announced as the animation studio in charge only in July 2024. The long-awaited film has since made its debut in Japanese theatres as promised in January 2025. Though the project was rather unusual for MAPPA who are more commonly known for grizzly shonen hits like Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan, the film was a huge success, grossing 108,158,300 yen at the Japanese box office, with even the series’ original creator, Riyoko Ikeda, praising the adaptation for being faithful to the source material.

Follow Oscar, Marie Antoinette, Fersen, and André, whose fates are swept up in the turbulent French Revolution.



To say that The Rose of Versailles is a genre-defining work would still be an understatement to the influence the series has had over shojo manga. The new film adaptation by MAPPA is an excellent example of how the series continues to captivate fans even five decades later and Netflix is thankfully making it more accessible to the masses while adding a legacy anime to its library.

Netflix describes the plot of The Rose of Versailles as:

“Oscar François de Jarjayes, a beautiful woman who dresses in men’s clothing, was raised as a boy by a distinguished general. Marie Antoinette arrives from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen. André Grandier is Oscar’s servant and childhood friend. Meanwhile, Hans Axel von Fersen is a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. Converging in Versailles, France, in the prosperous late 18th century, they embrace their destinies with grace and beauty despite being swept along by the times.”

