The Rose of Versailles Revival Shares New Trailer From Jujutsu Kaisen Studio

Studio MAPPA has become a major powerhouse in the anime world. Thanks to output including the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and many other anime adaptations, the production house hasn’t slowed down with its projects. With some major future projects confirmed with the likes of Lazarus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, MAPPA is working on a major anime revival for a classic series. The Rose of Versailles has long been a major Shojo series and Studio MAPPA is looking to breath new life into the franchise thanks to a new anime movie arriving in 2025.

For those unfamiliar with The Rose of Versailles, the series first was printed in 1972, making it quite an old-timer in the anime world. Despite this fact, the story of the original manga is a timeless one as is clear from MAPPA looking to resurrect the series. Much like Vinland Saga, The Rose of Versailles focuses its story on true events while creating original characters and an anime flair to real world happenings. The upcoming anime movie will take place during the French Revolution, initially focusing on none other than Marie Antoinette but also introducing original anime characters to the proceeding. Set to arrive in 2025, the upcoming anime film might be one of the biggest to hit Japanese theaters next year.

The Rose of Versailles Trailer

Studio MAPPA has shared a new trailer that not only revisits the original franchise but also shares what the revival will look like via the production house’s style. The movie itself will arrive on January 31st, 2025, though as of the writing of this article, no North American release date has been confirmed. The Rose of Versailles movie will be the first new anime adaptation for the franchise in decades so it’s sure to be a major event in the anime world.

How To Catch Up on The Rose of Versailles

The first anime adaptation for this shojo franchise arrived in 1979 and warranted forty episodes for Marie Antoinette’s anime “adventures”. If you want to watch it prior to the movie’s release next year, you have several options in terms of streaming services housing The Rose of Versailles. At present, the original shojo anime adaptation is streaming on Pluto TV, Retro Crush, Plex, and Freevee, meaning you won’t have to subscribe to a service to check out this classic series.

Studio MAPPA’s Future

MAPPA has become a household name thanks in part to taking in quite a few properties while also supplying some amazing animation in the process. As mentioned earlier, the production house will be returning to some of its heavy hitters including Jujutsu Kaisen for its Culling Game in season three, Hell’s Paradise for its second season, and Chainsaw Man for the first film of the franchise.

In 2022, Studio MAPPA’s CEO, Manabu Otsuka, discussed the future of the studio with Crunchyroll. As it stands today, the President’s predictions have come true, “Using our power to create anime, I would like for MAPPA to grow and expand our influence globally. Our goal is to have our anime be known and accepted worldwide, but as a company, we are not there yet. We hope to achieve that soon and for our company to continue to grow.” As MAPPA continues to grow, it will be interesting to see what other established anime the production house tackles down the line.

Want to stay up to date on this shojo anime film and Studio MAPPA?