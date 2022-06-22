Netflix to Release New Summer Anime Same Day as It Hits Japan

You might have noticed how Netflix has been steadily picking up the speed for some of its licensed anime releases in recent years, and now it's gearing up to have one of the speediest releases yet as one of the new Summer 2022 anime offerings will be launching worldwide on the same day it hits Japan. When the streaming service first began licensing new anime releases, fans often balked at the fact that it usually meant that a seasonal offering would hit outside of Japan months later after its debut run. This would often include a full multi-language dub for the wait, but it was a wait nonetheless.

Fans have seen the service pick up the pace in recent years with new series launching a few weeks after their initial debut like Blue Period and Komi Can't Communicate, but it seems like it's going to be even faster for Uncle from Another World. Scheduled to release in Japan on July 6th, Netflix's worldwide listings for July has confirmed that it will be streaming on July 6th outside of Japan as well. It's yet to be revealed what it means for the rest of the schedule, but we could have a simulcast like release on our hands with this one.

(Photo: Netflix)

As for what to expect from this now groundbreaking series, Uncle from Another World is directed by Shigeki Kawai at Atelier Pontdarc. Starring Takehito Koyasu as the titular uncle, Jun Fukuyama as Takafumi, Mikako Komatsu as Fujimiya, Haruka Tomatsu as Elf, Aoi Yuki as Mabel, Aki Toyosaki as Alicia, Kenichi Suzumura as Edger, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Raiga, and Hisako Kanemoto as Sawae. Netflix begins to tease Uncle from Another World as such:

"Autumn 2017... Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi's uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named 'GRAN-BAHAMAL.' ...Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic."

The description continues with, "Deciding to use his uncle's powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together. While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle's lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!"

What do you think of Netflix releasing this new anime series on the same day around the world? Are you also hoping it means quicker releases for future anime licenses for the service? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!