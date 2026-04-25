Netflix to Lose Major Live-Action Anime Series After 8 Years

Netflix is set to lose a major live-action anime series eight years after its debut according to a new update, and the show’s streaming future is now in question. Netflix has been a home to many live-action anime and manga adaptations over the years, and some of them like One Piece have gone on to be some of the best performing shows on the platform. But it’s not the case for all of the live-action shows they have offered on their streaming service over the last decade especially, and some of them fall through the cracks.

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According to Netflix’s new listing, the live-action Mob Psycho 100 series is set to expire with the streaming service on May 21st. It’s yet to be revealed what that means for the future of the show’s availability considering that it was originally licensed for an exclusive release with Netflix at the height of Mob Psycho 100′s anime popularity back in 2018. But if the show does expire on Netflix, it will likely mean that the live-action Mob Psycho 100 series won’t be available anywhere else.

What Is Mob Psycho 100’s Live-Action Series?

Courtesy of Netflix

The live-action Mob Psycho 100 TV series runs for 12 episodes in total, and covers about the same amount of story seen in the TV anime’s debut season. Much like ONE’s original manga release, the live-action series stars Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, an unassuming person who is secretly an all-powerful psychic. But because he tends to keep all of his feelings under wraps, it explodes out of him in massive bursts of power. And when it was originally released back in 2018, it was received well enough by fans at the time. It just never continued.

Mob Psycho 100‘s live-action series didn’t do well enough in Japan to warrant a second season, and that means once its license is removed with Netflix it likely will disappear completely. While fans can still find the anime adaptation streaming with other platforms, the live-action series is going to be an interesting memory in the long history of that successful franchise. But with its removal coming this May, it’s now the perfect time to go back and check out what you might have missed when it was in action.

What’s New for Live-Action Anime on Netflix?

Courtesy of Netflix

It’s an entirely different world when it comes to live-action anime and manga adaptations on Netflix these days, however. The last few years have seen Netflix especially getting more into the game with fully produced live-action TV series and films. Massive franchises have been adapted with the likes of One Piece, Solo Leveling, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more now in various stages of development. And there’s no signs of slowing down anytime soon as these projects get bigger in scope and scale.

While it’s a much bigger arena for live-action anime and manga releases now, shows like Mob Psycho 100 have unfortunately fallen by the wayside as they didn’t get enough attention by fans. Now that anime fans are much more accepting of live-action adaptations, there’s a much better chance that shows like it can find their audiences in the future.

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