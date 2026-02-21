Netflix’s Most Controversial Animated Series is Now Gone

In recent years, streaming services have been parting ways with some of their animated originals. Whether it be thanks to tax write-offs and/or a show making the leap to a different platform, the future can seem shaky for some previously big streaming projects. Unfortunately, the time has come for one of Netflix’s biggest and most controversial animated originals, as a long-running fan-favorite series has officially left the streamer’s library. Considering how big 2026 is for said franchise, this news might throw many fans for a loop, especially considering it is now impossible to watch entire seasons of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She-Ra And The Princesses of Power first debuted on Netflix in 2015, running for five seasons before it brought its animated series to a close in 2020. Since this new take on Adora and her friends was co-produced by DreamWorks Animation, the license has expired with Netflix, leaving the series homeless for the first time in its history. While there have been examples of other animated shows finding new life on different streaming services, the same cannot currently be said for this She-Ra series. As of the writing of this article, the only way to watch the animated show is by buying the DVD copy, which only includes three seasons, with only one season available to buy digitally at present.

She-Ra’s Future

Netflix

To accompany the loss of She-Ra And The Princesses of Power, series creator ND Stevenson shared a statement hoping to see the legacy of the series continue, “Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this. I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands.”

This year, for those who might not know, is seeing a live-action Masters of the Universe movie hit theaters from Amazon. While She-Ra hasn’t been confirmed to appear, the character has long been tied to the adventures of Prince Adam, so there’s a possibility that she could pop up during the runtime. On top of this movie, Amazon is working on a live-action adaptation of She-Ra with showrunner Heidi Schreck (Billions, Nurse Jackie) attached. While details regarding the series are few and far between at this point, it’s possible that the upcoming He-Man movie could help usher in news.

Ironically, She-Ra was also teased in the Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution. In the show’s post-credit scene, Adora was teased as arriving as a villain, though this teaser might never be addressed, as the future of this series remains in limbo.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!