Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Creator Teases Lucy’s Return in New Show

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is now working on returning with a brand new series, and the writer behind it all is potentially teasing a return from Lucy Kushinada as well. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut a couple of years ago as one of the most successful original anime projects ever to release with Netflix, but it came to a fairly conclusive end when it was over. It really didn’t seem like the anime was ever going to return for a second season, but fans were hit with a massive surprise during Anime Expo 2025 as a continuation was officially announced to be in the works.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 has been officially announced as a brand new series set within the Cyberpunk 2077 world, and will be following a new set of characters than seen in the first series. With many of the first series’ characters meeting their ends, it didn’t seem like there would be any potential returning faces but there could be some hope of a comeback from Lucy as series writer Bartosz Sztybor didn’t exactly shut down fans with her potential death during Anime Expo 2025.

Lucy Return Teased for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 was one of the many franchises that Netflix had to showcase during their panel at Anime Expo 2025 this past weekend (of which ComicBook was in attendance), and series writer Bartosz Sztybor confirmed the first details about the new series. Confirming that both David and Rebecca were dead following the end of the first series, he notably didn’t do the same for Lucy. Instead leaving it open ended with the ominous “And Lucy is….” before cheekily moving on with the rest of the presentation. This isn’t an outright confirmation of her return in the new show, but it’s importantly a confirmation that she still is active within the show’s universe.

Lucy was the only character left alive at the end of the original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners show, and she’s become a massive hit with fans in the time since the series first hit Netflix. It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to get some kind of cameo in the new show considering how big she has been with fans thus far as she’s even showing up in other projects like Guilty Gear Strive as an upcoming DLC fighting game character (which was also further teased during Anime Expo 2025). So Lucy’s going to live on either way.

What to Know for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

As for what has been confirmed thus far, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is now in the works for a release with Netflix but has yet to set a release date or window as of the time of this publication. Kai Ikarashi (who directed Episode 6 of the first series) will be taking over as the director for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 in cooperation with CD Projekt RED and Studio Trigger. Kanno Ichigo will be serving as character designer, and Masahiko Otsuka and Bartosz Sztybor will be serving as showrunners, story writers, and producers.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will be running for ten episodes in total when it premieres, and Trigger ominously teases what to expect from the new series with, “When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?” It’s going to feature a whole new set of characters, so the story is going to be wide open. If that also happens to mean Lucy can show up as well, then fans will surely be happy. For now, you can check out the first Cyberpunk: Edgerunners series with Netflix.