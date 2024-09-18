Netflix's One Piece Drops Huge Season 2 Easter Eggs in New Promo: Watch

Netflix's One Piece has its sails set towards season two. After a successful premiere, the live-action series was quick to order a comeback, and all eyes are on One Piece now that production has begun. Today, the team at Netflix gave fans a tiny taste of what's to come with One Piece season two as star Jeff Ward filming a behind-the-scenes video. And as Buggy the Clown took us around the set, well – a slew of easter eggs were spotted in the background.

From Nico Robin's iconic outfit to the frigid peaks of Drum Island, this feature puts plenty of easter eggs on display. ComicBook has sifted through the footage for all the best references, and you can check them out below. But please be warned! Spoilers for One Piece season two lurk in the slides below!

What We Know About One Piece Season 2

With this latest teaser on hand, the One Piece fandom is more eager than ever for season two to launch. We were given season one back in 2023, and it did not take long for the Straw Hat crew to take over Netflix. With record ratings at its back, the team behind One Piece was destined to get a season two order, and series creator Eiichiro Oda announced the renewal in late 2023.

Back in July, production began in earnest on One Piece season two as its team headed to Cape Town, South Africa. It was there filming got underway, and we were told a number of new cast members joining the project. For instance, Charithra Candran has been cast as Miss Wednesday (or rather Vivi) while Lera Abova will bring Miss All Sunday (or Nico Robin) to life. Other major cast additions include Joe Manganiello as Mr. O (or rather Crocodile) while Katey Sagal is set to bring Dr. Kureha to life. And before long, fans will hopefully learn how Tony Tony Chopper plans to make his live-action debut.

What do you make of this latest One Piece teaser? Are you excited for Netflix season two? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.