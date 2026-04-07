One Piece: Netflix Announces New Animated Special

Today has been a major day for the One Piece franchise, as Netflix has dropped some significant info bombs regarding the Straw Hat Pirates. To start, the streaming service confirmed that the live-action adaptation would return next year, running with the title of One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. On top of venturing into the live-action world, Netflix also shared a new look at Wit Studio’s remake of the series, The One Piece. The announcements didn’t end with these two bombshells, as the platform had another project up its sleeve. A new animated project for the Grand Line is in the works, and it’s unlike anything that the series has done before.

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On September 29th, the LEGO One Piece animated special will arrive. Spread across two parts, the project has been hilariously billed as “Captain Usopp The Brave & The Straw Hats,” suggesting that the Going Merry’s resident sniper will be the narrator of this tale. Here’s how Netflix describes the project in its new press release, “A Netflix first, this animated special produced in partnership with the LEGO Group, Shueisha and Atomic, retells the epic events of the first two seasons of the live action ONE PIECE, in a way only the LEGO Group can —jam-packed with comedy, high-stakes thrills, and brick-built action that is the perfect entryway for new recruits and an exciting new perspective for veteran pirates.” You can check out the first trailer for this September release below.

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The Grand Line Expands

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This upcoming special will be far from the first time that the Straw Hat Pirates have arrived in the world of LEGO. For the first season of the live-action adaptation, Lego sets recreating the landscapes and ships of the Grand Line were released, with more to come according to recent leaks. Should the leaks be believed, the prolific toy makers will be recreating several locales from One Piece season two, including Loguetown and Drum Island. Fans will even be able to get their hands on a LEGO recreation of Tony Tony Chopper.

As for the other big Netflix announcements, One Piece season three is set to arrive in 2027, pitting Luffy and the Straw Hats against Sir Crocodile and what remains of Baroqueworks. While the Straw Hat Pirates survived various attacks from the criminal organization, these conflicts might seem like child’s play in comparison to the upcoming battles on the desert island. At present, the likes of Bon Clay and Ace have already been cast, proving that the live-action adaptation is aiming to stay true to the source material for its next season.

The One Piece from Wit Studio also revealed new details for the upcoming remake. While a release date has yet to be revealed, the production house is clearly planning to release a series that creates an anime far more focused on the source material than Toei. These numerous projects prove that Netflix is all-in on Eiichiro Oda’s universe.

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Via PR