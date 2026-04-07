Netflix’s One Piece Shares Major Season 3 Update

One Piece’s second live-action season witnessed the Straw Hats bouncing around the Grand Line to face their biggest live-action challenges to date. Following the release of season two earlier this year, Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. To get fans hyped for the comeback of the Going Merry, the streaming service has shared some major news when it comes to what we can expect from its future. With Sir Crocodile fully revealed in the season two finale, the live-action adaptation has news as to when we can expect its return and what its official name will be.

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One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta has been revealed to be the title for the live-action adaptation’s third season, and luckily, fans of the series won’t be waiting nearly as long as they did between seasons one and two. Netflix has confirmed that the third season will land on the platform in 2027, making for a quick turnaround following season two’s last episode. For those who might be unaware, the upcoming third season will spend a large chunk of its time on the desert island known as Alabasta, not just focusing on Crocodile as the big bad, but also introducing some major new live-action heroes and villains to the series.

Alabasta is Coming

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In a new statement from season three’s showrunners, Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes, the pair discussed what is to come for the Straw Hats when they hit Princess Vivi’s hometown. “The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it’s a huge honor to bring it to life. Season Three builds on everything we’ve done before to tell a war story that’s epic and emotional, spectacular and surprising. We can’t wait for fans to join us in Alabasta, where the stakes are high… and the ducks are big.”

As of the writing of this article, the future for the popular live-action anime adaptation beyond season three has yet to be confirmed. With so many more storylines taking place past Alabasta, the Netflix series certainly won’t be lacking for material should it wish to continue for a fourth season and beyond. In recent days, those involved with the production have shared their hopes for twelve seasons in total, hoping to adapt as much One Piece story as they can before bringing the show to an end. With the manga and anime adaptation currently exploring the final saga of the shonen franchise, even the cast has stated in interviews that creator Eiichiro Oda, who is also an executive producer for the Netflix series, knows where he wants the production to end. Fingers crossed that the series gets the chance to see the Straw Hats sail past Alabasta into live-action lands that have yet to be revealed.

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Via PR