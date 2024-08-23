Netflix’s One Piece. Charithra Chandra Breaks Silence on Vivi Casting

One of the most anticipated characters to arrive in One Piece’s live-action second season is Princess Vivi. The daughter of King Cobra and Princess of Alabasta is an essential figure in the Straw Hats’ journey so making an appearance in the Netflix series was a foregone conclusion. Following the casting of Cobra, Dr. Kureha, and Dr. Hirilu, the streaming service confirmed that Charinthra Chandra will be taking on the role of the blue-haired royal. To follow the announcement, Chandra herself has released a new video that comments on joining the cast and her future as a part of the Grand Line.

If you’re unfamiliar with Charinthra Chandra’s body of work, she’s been in some high profile series in the past. Most notably, she played a significant role in Netflix’s Bridgerton and took on a starring role in the film How To Date Billy Walsh. Ironically enough, Chandra has also had a role in the anime world as she voiced a character in the Disney+ anime original series, Star Wars: Visions. Princess Vivi might not have any devil fruit powers but you might not know it when it comes to her ferocity in protecting the people of Alabasta from threats foreign and domestic.

The Live-Action Vivi Speaks

Charinthra had this to say following the announcement that she would be playing a major role in One Piece’s second live-action season, “Hey guys, I am so excited to be joining the cast of One Piece and I feel incredibly grateful to Oda-Sensei for trusting me with the role of Vivi. I know how much she means to all of you and I am going to work my hardest to do her justice and make you all proud. See you soon!”

While Cobra and the doctors of Drum Island have been cast, along with Vivi, there are still some major character announcements that One Piece fans are waiting for. With season two seemingly following the source material, it means that the likes of Crocodile, Nico Robin, and Tony Tony Chopper will appear, meaning there are some big casting announcements for the live-action anime adaptation set to land in the future.

