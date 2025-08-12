Netflix’s One Piece Actor Responds to Vivi Casting Backlash

Play video

Netflix recently released the first trailer for the live-action One Piece’s second season, teasing the arrival of new heroes and villains that will be joining the Straw Hat Pirates as they officially enter the Grand Line. Unfortunately, not all news has been good, as a campaign has been created in response to the casting of Charithra Chandran. As a result of this campaign, the actor playing Wapol, Rob Colletti, took to social media to express his displeasure with those rallying against Chandran.

On his Instagram Stories, the live-action Wapol stated the following, “It’s astonishing to me in all the wrong ways how a certain small (but far too vocal) corners of the One Piece fandom can watch a rubber pirate, a reindeer doctor, and giant walking, talking fish and be totally fine… but draw the line at the simple IDEA of Nefertari Vivi being played by a woman who isn’t white. Charithra was hand-selected by Oda, and he has far more knowledge and understanding of his own characters than anyone else, particularly the hateful, unimaginative creeps who actually have the audacity to get on the internet to throw hate speech towards an actor without even seeing their absolutely amazing performance on the show.”

Wapol’s Rage

Rob’s response continued, as the live-action Wapol didn’t mince words, “Let’s talk facts: ‘Nefertari’ is Egyptian. Where is Egypt? The Middle East. The kingdom of Alabasta draws heavily from Middle Eastern and Southern Asian culture. And you’re complaining because the actor chosen to play the role… isn’t white?! Do you know how ridiculous you sound?! Representation matters. Casting Charithra isn’t “cHaNgiNg ThE cHaRaCtEr!!!” It’s actually honoring Oda’s intended vision. And that’s a lot more important to ‘protecting One Piece‘ the way you’re crying about than coddling what your *PERCEPTION* of what this character should be.”

“For those of you incapable of looking past your racist and hateful tendencies, Charithra delivers an ASTONISHING performance. One that will reverberate in the One Piece fandom forever. She isn’t just good in the show, she is EXCEPTIONAL. And even more important than that, Charithra is one of the kindest, most generous human beings I’ve ever had the honor of knowing and befriending. She embodies EVERYTHING the heroes of One Piece are written to embody, and we are SO LUCKY to have her helping us tell this story.”

Colletti then shared his feelings regarding why Charithra is the perfect choice to play Alabasta’s princess, “We should all CELEBRATE what Charithra brings to this fandom because the show is BETTER with her on it! If that alone doesn’t move you to be excited, you misunderstand One Piece at its core. But to those of you whose suspension of disbelief survives devil fruits, giant sea monsters, snails that become telephones, and all of the other marvelous, wondrous, IMAGINATIVE, magical world-building that Oda created for EVERYONE on this big, beautiful planet, yet somehow crumbles at the sight of an accurate representation of a PRETEND CHARACTER in a live action remake of A CARTOON… the problem isn’t with casting, it’s with you. That kind of behavior is ignorant, embarrassing, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

