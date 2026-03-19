First Look at LEGO Tony Tony Chopper (as One Piece Scene-Stealer Gets Rare Honor)

Netflix’s One Piece has hit the ground running, and a big reason for that is thanks to the newest pirate to join the Straw Hats, Tony Tony Chopper. As of the writing of this article, the most popular episode of the live-action anime adaptation is the installment focusing on Chopper’s origin story, which has seen many viewers shed tears. With a third season currently in production, the reindeer doctor has two big pieces of news making headlines. The first revolves around Tony Tony hitting the LEGO world, and the other sees Chopper receiving a wild honor from a real-world organization.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, the organization known as “Doctors Without Borders” has confirmed that Tony Tony Chopper has been made an “official supporter” of the charity. First established in 1971, the non-governmental organization normally sends practitioners to war zones and countries that might not have the necessary resources to aid their citizens. Thanks to Chopper’s long history of saving lives, it makes sense that he would receive this honor, with One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda planning to create a special illustration of Tony Tony in the near future in Weekly Shonen Jump. On the LEGO front, the beloved toy has released a new video that gives us our first look at the upcoming Chopper figure, which you can check out below.

Lego’s Grand Line

Netflix

Chopper appearing as a LEGO figure should come as no big surprise to those who have been following One Piece’s Netflix tenure. To help in celebrating the first season of the live-action adaptation, several different sets were created to let fans build major locales and vehicles from the Grand Line for the first time. These included the Battle at Arlong Park, Buggy The Clown’s Circus Tent, Windmill Village, The Baratie Floating Restaurant, the Going Merry, and even a Gum Gum Fruit. For season two, there are plenty of locales that LEGO could recreate, including Drum Island, Little Garden, Whiskey Peak, Reverse Mountain, and Loguetown. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what environments will be created for the popular live-action adaptation.

Tony Tony Chopper was brought to life not just thanks to voice actor Mikaela Hoover, but the reindeer doctor was mostly created using computer graphics. In a wild twist, the newest live-action Straw Hat was shown in a different light when he transformed into his “Yeti form,” with a man in a big, hairy suit taking the reins, with Hoover still lending her voice to the oversized practitioner. With Netflix’s One Piece already working on its third season, expect Chopper to return as Luffy and his crew make their way to the desert island known as Alabasta. With each of the Straw Hats set to take on the full force of Baroqueworks, and the criminal organization’s leader known as Crocodile, expect Chopper to put his medical skills and his physical strength to the test.

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Via Shonen Jump News