Netflix Reveals One Piece Season 2 Is Lagging Behind Season 1

One Piece Season 2 sees a significant drop in viewership compared to Season 1, as recently reported by Netflix itself. The highly anticipated sequel to the live-action adaptation of the series, widely known for breaking the curse of poor live-action adaptations, arrived on March 10, 2026, and has received no shortage of attention from fans. This season was backed by an incredibly vocal marketing campaign, and with major cast additions, it seemed poised to be bigger and better. In retrospect, the season is indeed bolder, with the series improving in nearly every aspect.

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Fans have responded positively as well, with the seventh episode of this season ranking as the highest-rated on IMDb, while six of the top ten highest-rated episodes of the series also come from this season. Meanwhile, One Piece Season 2 secured the top spot as the No. 1 TV show globally for two weeks, making it clear that the season has been a success. However, recent data shared by Netflix through its outlet, What’s On Netflix, paints a different picture of its overall performance. The data reveals that Season 2 is lagging by around 34% compared to Season 1 in terms of viewership.

One Piece Season 2 Falls Around 34% Behind Season 1

Image courtesy of What’s On Netflix

At the 13-day mark, Netflix’s estimates reveal that this season is behind by more than 14 million views. The note also suggests that the season has not retained a large portion of its debut audience, and the 14 million-view gap further supports that point. A drop in viewership for the second season was expected, given that the first season was a highly anticipated debut that drew in a wide audience eager to judge it, while Season 2 would primarily be followed by those who had already watched the first season. However, a 34% decline is still a concern, as it could influence Netflix’s decision on renewing future seasons.

The new season has already been announced, and if the overall viewership does not improve, Season 3 could see an even sharper decline, raising serious concerns about future renewals and potentially forcing the series to end abruptly or undergo major changes. That said, Season 2 has been very well received by fans, and there is still a chance for overall viewership to grow, especially as Season 1 regains momentum following the new release. The performance of Netflix’s One Piece Season 3 will ultimately show where this ambitious project is headed, but for now, it does not appear to be a major concern.

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