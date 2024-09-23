Nichijou Creator Teams With Kyoto Animation on New Anime

If you have been an anime since the '10s, then you know what Nichijou is. The series is hard to describe, and we can thank its surreal comedy for that. Creator Keiichi Arawi brought Nichijou to life in 2006 with their manga, and with help from Kyoto Animation, the comedy became a cult hit. Now, the studio is teaming up with the creator of Nichijou once more, so the anime fandom better brace itself.

Not long ago, Kyoto Animation shared its new slate of projects, and it was there Arawi came into focus. The creator of Nichijou is working with Kyoto Animation to bring their manga City to the small screen. According to the studio, City will premiere in 2025, and it will mark a big milestone for Kyoto Animation. After all, the studio has not pursued any new IPs in about six years, but City will break that streak.

(Photo: Kyoto Animation)

Kyoto Animation Goes From Nichijou to City

For those unfamiliar with City, the series got started after Nichijou ended its run. The comedy is slice-of-life, and it often delves into surreal topics and tropes. City tells the story of the Mont Blanc Trio, a group of university students who find each other in the city as they navigate life as young adults. Midori Nagumo, Ayumu Nikura, and Wako Izumi are very different when it comes to personality. Given their close friendships, the Mont Blanc Trio often finds itself in wild situations, and Arawki makes sure to stress their surreal sense of humor.

If this story sounds similar to Nichijou, well – that is because the tales are not far out from one another. Arawi has a clear style, and if it isn't broke then don't fix it. With Nichijou, the series is a slice-of-life that follows the citizens of Tokisadame. From Yuko Aioi to Mai Minakami, we meet plenty of colorful characters in Nichijou. In the anime, a great majority of the takes place in a high school as Nano Shinonome finds her place amongst her peers. That is a tall order when you consider Nano is a rather anxious android, but hey. Everybody has their cross to bear.

What's Next for Kyoto Animation

With an adaptation of City in the works, Kyoto Animation is getting ready to embark on a new era. The project is set to release in 2025, and City comes after the release of Sound Euphonium 3 in 2024. Kyoto Animation is also working on an anime adaptation of Hiro Yuki's 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku and the first film dedicated to Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid. The movie will be set after season two of Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, and it is expected to launch in 2025.

What do you make of this latest anime order? Are you ready for Kyoto Animation to team up with Nichijou's creator once more?