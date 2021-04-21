New Avatar: The Last Airbender Funko Pop Wave Is Loaded With Exclusives

Fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been been inundated with news lately - both good and bad. We consider new Funko Pops in the Avatar: The Last Airbender lineup to be in the former category. Here's what you need to know...

The latest Avatar: The Last Airbender Pop figure release is loaded with both common and exclusive figures. The common figures include the super-sized Aang All Elements 6-inch figure, Suki, Admiral Zhao, and Ty Lee. Pre-orders these figures are live here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth now.

As for the exclusives, Amazon, Hot Topic, Books-a-Million, and Funko are all getting in on the action. A breakdown of the exclusives and where to find them can be found in the list below.

Glow-In-The-Dark Zhao with Fireball - Amazon Exclusive

Glow-In-The-Dark Aang (Avatar State) - Target Exclusive

Blue Spirit - Hot Topic Exclusive (may be available tonight, April 21st around 8:30-8pm PT / 10:30-11pm ET)

Mai - BAM Exclusive

Aang Variants - Funko Hollywood and Funko Shop (Coming Soon)

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

