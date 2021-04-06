New Avatar: The Last Airbender Gear Includes An Appa Backpack

A new collection of apparel and accessories based on the iconic Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has hit Hot Topic, and this amazing Appa mini backpack ($49.90) is one of the items up for grabs. It features a front zipper pocket, 3D ears and horns, and fuzzy sky bison fur.

The rest of the new items in Hot Topic's Avatar: The Last Airbender lineup include t-shirts, tank tops, skirts, and sweatpants with designs that range from chibi characters to elements symbols. You can shop the entire collection right here - the vast majority of items are 20% off at the time of writing.

Hot Topic's new Avatar: The Last Airbender gear comes at an exciting time for fans. A new production studio has been launched with the original creators to develop animated shows and movies. Netflix is also moving forward with their live-action series. You can even expect some Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra titles to launch for Free Comic Book day this year. You can keep tabs on all of the latest news from the world of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.