New ‘Boruto’ Opening Prompts Questions About The Jougan’s Power

Boruto is carrying the banner for Naruto, and the series is ready to move into a new arc. With the team working around Jugo’s curse seal, the anime has a new opening out to hype its next arcs, and fans keyed into one intriguing fact.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its new episode, and it set up its new opening. The track “Golden Time” went live, and it featured some curious scene.

Not only is Boruto seen training with Sasuke in one shot, but Team 7 is doing its own mission with Konohamaru at one point. At the end, fans can see Boruto preparing his own Electric Rasengan, but there is something curious about his left eye if you look close.

When the camera zooms in, fans can see something in Boruto’s eye changes. The boy’s blue iris turn white while the rest of the eye grays into a black color. This familiar sight caught fans by surprise as it was only shown for a minute, so fans are curious about how it may tie to Boruto’s new Rasengan.

After all, this change is indicative of the Jougan. The bloodline talent is a rare one which Boruto has shown a few times, and it is connected in some way to the Otsutsuki clan. At this time, little is known about its powers, but it allows Boruto to see chakra paths and the walls separating dimensions. However, this opening has prompted discussion on whether the Jougan provides a power boost as well. After all, doing a Rasengan as a genin is hard, and it is even more difficult to add elemental chakra to the mix. If Boruto can do that without any power boost, then he is a prodigy like none other, so audiences will have to wait and see how (or if) this scene plays out in a future episode.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

