New Demon Slayer Interview Drops Details About Its First Film

Demon Slayer stands as one of this year’s most popular series, so you can imagine how upset fans were when the show ended its first season this fall. After a praised run, the series ended its first outing on a high with one huge finale, but that is not all. It was announced that Demon Slayer will be releasing its first film at a yet-known date, and it seems like the movie may have been planned from the very beginning of the anime.

Recently, a fan took to Reddit to share details they gleaned from the latest Demon Slayer radio broadcast. The show is one which the actors of Demon Slayer host to talk about the series, and its final episode of season one made waves. According to user u8myramen, the show confirmed the series has had plans for a movie for some time.

“Ufotable told the main cast at the beginning that they were making the movie. Meaning they’ve been planning and working on this WITH season 1,” the fan shared before adding another tidbit from the anime.

“Ufotable told the VA of Tanjiro they are putting a lot of work on action scenes (he said “盛る” which basically means they are adding more on top of existing manga panels to make it more epic) meaning the budget is going to be high. So expect a lot of spectacle. It’s gonna be insane.”

According to this report, it seems like DDemon Slayer has had plans for some time now to put out a film. There’s no doubt those plans were contingent on the first season doing well, but it should go without saying that the anime was a big success. Not only did Demon Slayer trend globally several times during its run, but it invigorated interest in its original manga. Now, it seems the plans for the movie are moving full speed ahead, so fans are hoping it will come out sooner than previously expected given its long incubation period.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons… Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”