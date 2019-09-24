New Dragon Ball Super Funko Bundle Brings Goku and Vegeta to the Plate

If you are looking to get even more Dragon Ball collectibles on your shelves, then you better prepare yourself. Thanks to Box Lunch, the company has come up with yet another bundle pack for the anime, and this one will have collectors raving. After all, it isn’t everyday you see Goku and Vegeta step up to bat, and their sports-themed bundle pays homage to a favorite Dragon Ball Super episode.

Over on Twitter, fans got an official first-look at the Funko bundle earlier today when Box Lunch made a special post.

“Calling all Super Saiyans. Our exclusive [Funko] Dragon Ball Super Baseball 2 Pack Pop! vinyl set is coming soon on 9/25.” Note: we can confirm that the figure will be available to order right here at approximately 8:30pm PST (11:30pm EST) on the 25th. You’ll definitely want to be there at launch time.

Calling all Super Saiyans 📣 Our exclusive @OriginalFunko Dragon Ball Super Baseball 2 Pack Pop! vinyl set is coming soon on 9/25. pic.twitter.com/G4Bmba3SH7 — BoxLunch (@BoxLunchGifts) September 22, 2019

As you can see above, the bundle has both Goku and Vegeta powered up to their Super Saiyan Blue forms. With their hair sticking straight up, Goku is looking mean with his brows tensed. The hero is sporting a red-and-white uniform while Vegeta lives it up in a blue number. The Saiyan has a mitt on one hand, so fans know Vegeta is about to throw one gnarly pitch if Goku is the one at bat.

For anyone confused about this bundle’s theme, you should know it comes from the actual anime. Dragon Ball Super included an infamous filler episode back in December 2016 which sees Universe 7 take on Universe 6 in baseball. The hilarious episode features plenty of faces like Yamcha while Vegeta decides to play for the other team. Despite the match starting out fun enough, the whole ordeal gets out of hand as each player shows off their insane strength, and poor Yamcha is the one who pays the price for it.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

