Futurama Teases Its Next Anthology With New Sneak-Peek Clips

Futurama's newest season is reaching the end of its major revival debut with Hulu, and the sneak-peek clips for the next episode of the series is teasing the first new anthology of this new reboot era! The new Futurama season has been both filling in the gaps from some of its lingering plot threads left from the first two runs of the series, and taking on some more modern topics that have popped up in the ten years since it was on last. But it seems like the next episode is bringing back a major Futurama mainstay by teasing another anthology episode exploring new takes on the Planet Express crew.

Futurama recently shared a first look clip from Episode 9 of its newest season with Hulu, and it teased that everyone would be turning into cars. In the newest sneak peek clips for the upcoming episode, it reveals that the Planet Express crew have also been turned into both wind up toys and rubber ducks. If everything plays out like it has in the past, this is setting up for a new kind of three story anthology showcasing different takes on the Futurama universe. You can check out the clips from Futurama Season 11 Episode 9 below:

How to Watch Futurama's Next Episode

Futurama Season 11 Episode 9 is titled "The Prince and the Product" and will be premiering with Hulu on Sunday, September 17th at 11:00PM. Hulu teases the new episode as such, "The crew members are reborn as toys." The newest season might be already be nearing its end with its next two episodes, but Futurama Season 12 is already in the works as part of the initial two season order for its new revival series part with Hulu. As for the newest season, Hulu teases Futurama Season 11 as a whole as such:

"After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV."

