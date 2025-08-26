A Gundam Wing Sequel Series Has Begun (And You Might Have Missed It)

Of the many stories that have emerged from the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, Gundam Wing holds a special place in the hearts of many anime fans. Arriving as one of the early anime entries on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, Gundam Wing was the introduction for many Western anime enthusiasts to the mech franchise. While there have been no plans to bring back the anime adaptation for a new sequel series, a new manga has been released that once again brings us back to the world of Heero Yuy and his fellow pilots.

Beginning on August 26th, the publication “Monthly Gundam Ace,” released a new series titled “Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: 0.5 Point Half Preventer-7.” While the title is a mouthful, it might be a dream come true for many Gundam fans. As a part of the 30th anniversary celebration for Gundam Wing, here’s how the printed publication describes the series: “To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Gundam Wing, Sakura Asagi and Katsuyuki Sumizawa have teamed up once again for a new manga series. The story will unfold a new narrative that bridges the gap between Endless Waltz and Frozen Teardrop.” You can see the new look at this monumental Gundam sequel below.

monthly gundam ace

The Gundams Are Flying High

Gundam as a franchise might not have confirmed that “Wing” will receive a new anime adaptation, but the mech property has been more than willing to return to old universes with fresh looks. Most recently, the franchise offered a new spin on the Universe Century Timeline that started it all with Gundam GQuuuuuuX, presenting a new reality that saw Char hopping into the original mech suit that started it all. The franchise also saw major success by revisiting the universe of Gundam SEED as the movie, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, has become the most profitable movie of the franchise to date.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: 0.5 Point Half Preventer-7 isn’t the first time that Gundam Wing made a comeback. In 2010, the light novel New Mobile Report Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop gave us a return to the original universe, albeit in a radically different way. Taking place many years after Gundam Wing’s finale, Heero awakens from a long sleep to see that things have changed quite a bit during his years on ice. Hopefully, we get this sequel series and “0.5” as anime adaptations in the future.

As for what Gundam has in store for the anime in the future, this winter will see the release of the second film in the Hathaway’s Flash trilogy. Titled Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, the movie will kick off where the original film released in 2021 left off, once again following the man who has been dubbed the successor to both Amuro and Char. While the film will hit Japan early next year, a North American release date has yet to be confirmed.

